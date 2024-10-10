MLB

How to watch Padres in decisive NLDS Game 5 against the Dodgers

The NL West rivals will battle for a spot in the NLCS

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

It all comes down to Game 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres for a win-or-go-home contest with a spot in the NLCS on the line.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The top-seeded Dodgers opened the NLDS against their division rivals with a 7-5 victory in Game 1. The Padres stormed back with victories in Games 2 and 3 but were unable to close out the series in San Diego. Instead the Dodgers' bullpen came through with a shutout in Game 4 to force the series back to L.A.

Now, one side will advance to the NLCS and get one step closer to a World Series berth, while the other will see its season come to a close.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Here is how you can tune into Game 5 of the NLDS between the Padres and Dodgers.

When is Game 5 of the Padres-Dodgers NLDS?

Game 5 will be played on Friday, Oct. 11.

MLB

MLB 17 hours ago

Roof of Rays' Tropicana Field severely damaged by Hurricane Milton

New York Mets 20 hours ago

Francisco Lindor's go-ahead grand slam sends New York Mets to NLCS

What time is Game 5 of the Padres-Dodgers NLDS?

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT.

How to watch Padres-Dodgers Game 5

The game will air on FOX and can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Padres-Dodgers Game 5 probable pitchers

Yu Darvish will get the nod for the Padres. The 38-year-old righty was masterful in Game 2, surrendering just three hits and one run across seven innings as the Padres rolled to a 10-2 triumph.

The Dodgers have not yet announced their Game 5 starter after eight pitchers contributed to the team's Game 4 shutout victory.

Who will the Padres-Dodgers winner play in the NLCS?

The winner of Friday's Padres-Dodgers game will play the sixth-seeded New York Mets in the NLCS. The Mets, who needed a win against the Braves the day after the regular season ended just to reach the playoffs, knocked out the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series before defeating the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

The Padres-Dodgers winner will get home-field advantage in the NLCS beginning with Game 1 on Sunday.

Where to watch the Padres-Dodgers NLDS Game 5 in San Diego

While the Padres are away, Petco Park will host watch parties at Gallagher Square for the NLDS games against the Dodgers. Admission costs $5 (children under 36 inches are free) with proceeds going to the Padres Foundation. Up to 6 tickets can be purchased per household per watch party.

The stadium will host activities throughout the park, and select food and drink offerings will be available for purchase.

Watch party tickets can be purchased here.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us