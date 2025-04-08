MLB

Longtime MLB relief pitcher Octavio Dotel killed in Dominican nightclub collapse

The nation’s sports minister Kelvin Cruz confirmed that the 51-year-old Dotel, who pitched for 13 teams, died.

By Nicole Acevedo and David K. Li | NBC News

The Associated Press

Longtime MLB relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dozens of people killed in the Dominican Republic when a nightclub roof collapsed in Santo Domingo, officials said Tuesday.

The nation’s sports minister Kelvin Cruz confirmed the 51-year-old Dotel, who pitched for 13 teams, was among the victims.

"We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leagues and Immortal of Dominican Sport, Octavio Dotel," Cruz said in a statement.

Octavio Dotel
Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel leaves a courtroom in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Aug. 28, 2019.Tatiana Fernandez / AP file
"His legacy on and off the field leaves an indelible mark on national baseball history. Peace to his soul and strength to his family and loved ones."

Dotel broke into the big leagues with the New York Mets in 1999.

"We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel," the Mets said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

The right-hander's best years were in Houston, where he pitched from 2000 through half of 2004.

The workhorse appeared in 302 games, logged 449 innings and compiled a 3.25 ERA, a particularly effective record while pitching in a hitter-friendly park during one of baseball's most offense-dominant eras.

Dotel won a World Series ring with the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals.

"We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night," the Astros said.

"While in Houston, he was one of the top relievers in all of baseball and was a significant part of a dominant bullpen that included Hall of Famer Billy Wagner and All-Star Brad Lidge."

Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Montecristi province and sister of long-time MLB slugger Nelson, was also among those killed in the roof collapse, family and authorities said.

Cruz, who played for eight teams, announced his sister's death on his Instagram story and said her remains “will be on display at the Provincial Government of Montecristi” Tuesday afternoon and a funeral will be held in the evening.

