These 13 MLB free agents received qualifying offers before deadline, reports say

Juan Soto, Alex Bregman and Corbin Burnes are among 13 MLB free agents who received qualifying offers from their respective clubs ahead of Monday's deadline, according to multiple reports.

Here's the full list of players, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Teams had until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to extend qualifying offers to players hitting free agency.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

A team could only extend a qualifying offer to a player who hadn't received one before and spent the entire 2024 season on its roster.

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year's qualifying offer is worth $21.05 million.

Players now have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 to accept the offers.

Should a player not accept the qualifying offer and then sign with a new club in free agency, the team that lost the free agent will receive a compensatory draft pick. A club that signs a rival player who rejected a qualifying offer is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.

Seven players were extended qualifying offers last year, including Shohei Ohtani, but none accepted the one-year deals. According to MLB.com, just 13 of 131 total qualifying offers have been accepted since 2012.

Who are the MLB players that didn't receive qualifying offers?

Here's a look at some notable names who were eligible but didn't receive qualifying offers:

Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

Walker Buehler, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ha-Seong Kim, SS, San Diego Padres

Tyler O'Neill, OF, Boston Red Sox

Jurickson Profar, OF, San Diego Padres

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees

Thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers fans packed the streets of downtown Los Angeles to see the 2024 World Series champions.