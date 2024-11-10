Marlins hire Clayton McCullough from Dodgers as next manager: Reports

The Miami Marlins reportedly have their next manager.

Miami on Sunday named Clayton McCullough its 17th manager in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

McCullough, 44, most recently served as the Los Angeles Dodgers' first base coach under Dave Roberts since the 2021 season, his first coaching role in the majors.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Miami is coming off a poor 62-100 season under Skip Schumaker, who lasted just two seasons after being hired in 2023. McCullough was involved in the interview process in 2022 before the club ultimately chose Schumaker.

The Marlins went 84-78 in Schumaker's first season, but lost in the NL wild card 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies. The postseason appearance marked Miami's second since it won the World Series in 2003.

McCullough, now a World Series champion himself with the Dodgers, previously managed in the minors. He recorded a 402-357 mark with the Toronto Blue Jays' minor teams from 2006 to 2014.

He was drafted out of high school by the Seattle Mariners in the 47th round of the 1998 draft, but opted to attend East Carolina University. The Oxford, N.C., native then was picked in the 22nd round of the 2002 draft by the Cleveland Guardians, but never played in the majors.

McCullough, along with hiring coaches for his staff, will have plenty of work to do with Miami's roster. Jake Burger, Jonah Bride, Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara are some of the notable names on the team, which will need eventually more talent to compete.

With Major League Baseball playing four international series this year, what are some unique destinations that could be next on the list?