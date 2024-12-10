Chicago Cubs

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg announces cancer relapse in somber health update

The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in January 2024, sharing in August 2024 that doctors told him "no cancer had been detected" following his last treatment.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legendary Chicago Cubs second basemen and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg shared a somber update on his prostate cancer diagnosis Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs," Sandberg said in a social media post. "I'm back to more intensive treatment."

Sandberg ended the message by saying he will "continue to be positive, strong and fight to beat this." Sandberg's full message can be found below.

The Cubs released a statement following Sandberg's message, saying he is an "inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere."

"Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion, and that will serve him well in this challenge," the message, signed by Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts, went on to say.

The update comes approximately five months after Sandberg said on 670 the Score that he had finished treatment, with "no cancer detected."

In the interview, Sandberg was emotional as he revealed he underwent his final treatment hours before. At 11:30 a.m. -- two hours before his scheduled radio appearance -- his doctor informed him there was "no cancer detected" in the body.

"It's incredible," Sandberg said at the time. "The doctors, nurses, like I said, the support, it's been quite the journey. But it's all come to a good conclusion here, so tears of joy are happening."

Sandberg was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in January, according to a statement, and underwent chemotherapy and other treatments for the disease.

Sandberg is a legendary figure in Cubs history, having been acquired by the club from the Philadelphia Phillies in January 1982. He won the 1984 National League MVP Award, and during his career he was a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger winner and a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

The Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg at Wrigley Field earlier this summer and honored him with a special ceremony emceed by Bob Costas.

With public figures such as Lloyd Austin and Ryne Sandberg battling prostate cancer, NBC Chicago's Lauren Petty takes a deeper look into the disease.

