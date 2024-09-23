Cincinnati Reds fire manager David Bell after 6 seasons

The Cincinnati Reds fired manager David Bell on Sunday night after six seasons.

The team announced the move hours after a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and named bench coach Freddie Benavides as interim manager for the final five games of the season.

“David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons. We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025,” President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said on a statement posted on the Reds' website.

With a week left in the season, the Reds are 76-81 and in fourth place in the NL Central, 13 1/2 games behind division champion Milwaukee. Cincinnati closes out the season with five road games. The Reds have a two-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday and Wednesday before closing out the campaign with three games in Chicago against the Cubs.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The 52-year-old Bell was hired by the Reds in October 2018. He had a 409-456 record over six seasons and became the third manager fired this season.

Under Bell in 2020, the Reds earned a postseason berth in his second season, which was shortened by COVID-19 to 60 games.

Krall plans to speak to the media on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

With Major League Baseball playing four international series this year, what are some unique destinations that could be next on the list?