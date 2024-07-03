MLB

Here are the MLB All-Star starters for 2024: Ohtani, Harper included

Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper are among the All-Star starters in 2024.

By Sanjesh Singh

The starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game have been announced.

The league on Wednesday rolled out the players who will take part in the popular 2024 event.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge earned automatic spots due to being the most-voted-on players during Phase 1 of voting.

Here's what to know about who else made the 2024 cut as a starter:

National League MLB All-Star starters for 2024

Here are the NL All-Star starters in 2024:

  • Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Trae Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
  • William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
  • Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
  • Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

American League MLB All-Star starters for 2024

Here are the AL All-Star starters in 2024:

  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
  • Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  • Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
  • Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
  • Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
  • Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
  • Juan Soto, New York Yankees
  • Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

MLB

The Midsummer Classic is set for Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, is the venue for the game.

