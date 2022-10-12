MLB Playoffs

MLB Twitter Confused by Duck-Goose Hybrid Interrupting Padres-Dodgers Game

A greater white-fronted goose caused havoc on and off the field on Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

MLB Twitter confused by duck-goose hybrid interrupting Padres-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a…duck? Or is it a goose?

That was the question on top of MLB fans’ minds after a greater white-fronted goose interrupted Game 2 of the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS showdown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the bottom of the eighth inning with the Padres leading the Dodgers 5-3 with two outs, the goose plopped itself onto the field at Dodger Stadium, much to the confusion of spectators watching it unfold live and on television.

Here are some of the best reactions from MLB Twitter:

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres

‘Talk to Me, Goose!': Unexpected Wingman Helps Padres Even NLDS Against Dodgers

MLB Playoffs

Yu Darvish, Clayton Kershaw Lead Padres and Dodgers Into NLDS Game 2

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux got a hit right after the situation, so maybe it was just a rallying goose all along. 

Here’s a clip of the grounds crew removing the goose from the outfield: 

In the end, the Padres held off the Dodgers 5-3 to knot up the series at 1-1 with Game 3 headed to Petco Park on Friday. The real question is: Will the goose return?

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB PlayoffsMLBSan Diego PadresLos Angeles Dodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us