MLB Star Ohtani Donates HR Derby Earnings to Angels' Staff

Ohtani was the first player in All-Star Game history to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter

By Joe Reedy

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels was presented with his MVP of the month award before the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 16, 2021 in Anaheim, California.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.

The two-way sensation handed out the checks before the Angels' game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Ohtani has not commented on it.

Besides becoming the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani was the first player in All-Star Game history to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. He threw a perfect first inning and was 0 for 2 in the AL's 5-2 victory Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Ohtani was the top seed in Monday night's derby but was eliminated in the first round after he lost a swing-off to Washington's Juan Soto.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the event and took the $1 million prize. Baltimore's Trey Mancini was second and took home $500,000.

