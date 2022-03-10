MLB lockout ends as owners, players agree to new CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball’s lockout is over.

MLB owners and the players’ association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, bringing an end to a 99-day lockout that began on Dec. 2. It was the second-longest work stoppage in MLB history.

The owners submitted the final offer to the players early Thursday afternoon, and the deal was agreed upon by the players with a vote of 26-12. The 30 player representatives voted 26-4 in favor of the deal, while the eight executive subcommittee members voted 8-0 against the deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Despite MLB-imposed deadlines on Feb. 28 and March 9 to salvage a full season, no games will be missed in 2022. Each team will play their usual 162-game slate, with opening day set for April 7 – exactly one week after its originally scheduled date of March 31. The end of the season will be extended three extra days, and nine-inning doubleheaders will be played to make up for lost time. Players will receive their full salaries in 2022.

Players are required to report for spring training by this Sunday, March 13, and free agency could reopen as soon as Thursday night.

Here are the other key details of the new collective bargaining agreement (via ESPN’s Jeff Passan):



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.