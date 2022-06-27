MLB hands out 12 suspensions following Mariners-Angels brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball announced that a combined 12 members of the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels were suspended following a benches-clearing brawl on Sunday.

Here is the full list of people who were suspended, listed by how long they are being disciplined:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Phil Nevin, Angels manager: 10 games

Jesse Winker, Mariners outfielder: 7 games

Anthony Rendon, Angels third baseman: 5 games

Dom Chiti, Angels assistant pitching coach: 5 games

J.P. Crawford, Mariners shortstop: 5 games

Andrew Wantz, Angels pitcher: 3 games

Ryan Tepera, Angels pitcher: 3 games

Raisel Iglesias, Angels pitcher: 2 games

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners outfielder: 2 games

Ray Montgomery, Angels bench coach: 2 games

Manny Del Campo, Angels major league interpreter: 2 games

Bill Haselman, Angels catching coach: 1 game

Along with the suspensions, the league also handed out undisclosed fines.

Wantz hit Winker with a pitch in the top of the second inning after warnings had already been made. Winker shared some words with Angels catcher Max Stassi and home-plate umpire John Bacon before walking toward the Angels’ dugout. From there, the benches cleared, punches were thrown and eight players were ejected as part of an 18-minute delay.

Unless appealed, all player suspensions were effective for Monday night. Nevin, Chiti and Del Campo are starting their suspensions on Monday, while Montgomery and Haselman will both begin their suspensions once Chiti returns, the league announced.

Both teams have games at their home ballparks on Monday. The Angels are hosting the Chicago White Sox, while the Mariners are welcoming the Baltimore Orioles.