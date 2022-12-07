MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
MLB’s hot stove is downright scalding so far this offseason.
A handful of the best players in baseball have been on the move already, while the biggest name in the 2022 free agent class decided to stay put.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
While it briefly appeared that Aaron Judge could be headed to the Bay Area, the slugger ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees on a whopping nine-year, $360 million deal.
As for marquee players on the move, Jacob deGrom ditched the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers. Steve Cohen and the Mets wasted little time replacing their former ace and acquired a three-time Cy Young winner in Justin Verlander. The Philadelphia Phillies also made the first move in the MLB shortstops sweepstakes by inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.
There are plenty of big names on the board, including Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Carlos Rodon. Here is a running list of the free agents who have signed so far:
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Miguel Castro (from NYY): 1 year, $3.5 million
Atlanta Braves
- Jesse Chavez: 1 year, $1.2 million
- Nick Anderson (from TB): 1 year, $875,000
Baltimore Orioles
- Kyle Gibson (from PHI): 1 year, $10 million
Boston Red Sox
- Kenley Jansen (from ATL): 2 years, $32 million
- Chris Martin (from LAD): 2 years, $17.5 million
- Joely Rodriguez (from NYM): 1 year, $2 million
Chicago Cubs
- Jameson Taillon (from NYY): 4 years, $68 million
- Cody Bellinger (from LAD): 1 year, $17.5 million
Chicago White Sox
- Mike Clevinger (from SD): 1 year, $12 million
Cincinnati Reds
- Luke Maile (from CLE): 1 year, $1.8 million
Cleveland Guardians
- Josh Bell (from SD): 2 years, $33 million
- Anthony Gose: 2 years, $2 million
Colorado Rockies
- Jose Urena: 1 year, $3.5 million
Detroit Tigers
- Matt Boyd (from SEA): 1 year, $10 million
Houston Astros
- Jose Abreu (from CHW): 3 years, $58.5 million
- Rafael Montero: 3 years, $34.5 million
Los Angeles Angels
- Tyler Anderson (from LAD): 3 years, $39 million
- Carlos Esteves (from COL): 2 years, $13.5 million
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw: 1 year, $20 million
- Shelby Miller (from SF): 1 year, $1.5 million
New York Mets
- Edwin Diaz: 5 years, $102 million
- Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.7 million
- Jose Quintana (from STL): 2 years, $26 million
New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge: 9 years, $360 million
- Anthony Rizzo: 2 years, $40 million
- Tommy Kahnle (from LAD): 2 years, $11.5 million
Philadelphia Phillies
- Trea Turner (from LAD): 11 years, $300 million
- Taijuan Walker (from NYM): 4 years, $72 million
- Matthew Strahm (from BOS): 2 years, $15 million
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Carlos Santana (from SEA): 1 year, $6.7 million
- Vincent Velasquez (from CHW): 1 year, $3.2 million
- Jarlin Garcia (from SF): 1 year, $2.5 million
San Diego Padres
- Robert Suarez: 5 years, $46 million
Seattle Mariners
- Trevor Gott (from MIL): 1 year, $1.2 million
San Francisco Giants
- Mitch Haniger (from SEA): 3 years, $43.5 million
- Joc Pederson: 1 year, $19.7 million
St. Louis Cardinals
- Willson Contreras (from CHC): 5 years, $87.5 million
Tampa Bay Rays
- Zach Eflin (from PHI): 3 years, $40 million
Texas Rangers
- Jacob deGrom (from NYM): 5 years, $185 million
- Andrew Heaney (from LAD): 2 years, $25 million
- Martin Perez: 1 year, $19.7 million
Washington Nationals
- Jeimer Candelario (from DET): 1 year, $5 million