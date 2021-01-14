Mitchell Suffers Knee Injury in Loss at Utah State

San Diego State leading scorer Matt Mitchell exited early in Thursday's loss to Utah State after suffering an injury to his right knee.

Mitchell's knee bent awkwardly on a drive to the hoop in the second half. After being attended to by a team trainer, the senior forward walked off the court without help.

Brian Dutcher told reporters after the game that Utah State's doctors were checking out the six-foot-six-inch forward, and that he didn't have an update on the extent of the injury.

"When your senior goes down, your leading scorer, and he goes for his knee - you're always concerned," Dutcher said. "I hate to see him go down after such a great start to the season. Hopefully we'll get him back, but I don't know that."

Neemias Queta tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 57-45 win. The Aztecs' loss snapped their nation's best 13-game road win streak.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Utah State scored 24 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 25 points in the second half for San Diego State marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

SDSU's 45 points were a season low. They also had their worst shooting performance of the night, hitting 31.5 percent from the field.

Nathan Mensah had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Aztecs (9-3, 3-2). Mitchell added 10 points.