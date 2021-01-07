Mitchell Scores 20 to Lift San Diego St. Over Nevada 65-60

Matt Mitchell had 20 points and 10 rebounds as San Diego State held Nevada scoreless over the final 2:16 for a 65-60 win on Thursday night.

Nathan Mensah added 16 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (8-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Trey Pulliam added 10 points. Mitchell and Mensah each made two free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Grant Sherfield had 22 points for the Wolf Pack (8-4, 3-2). Desmond Cambridge added 16 points.

Sherfield hit a pair of free throws to put Nevada ahead 60-58 with 2:16 left. He was fouled after a Mitchell turnover, the third for San Diego State in a span of less than two minutes.

Jordan Schakel responded immediately with a three-pointer to give the Aztecs the lead for good. Mensah contested a Sherfield shot from deep in the closing seconds, forcing a miss that all but sealed the win.

Neither team shot well, San Diego State 41% and Nevada 37%