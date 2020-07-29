Mira Mesa Grad Damien Williams Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

As NFL veterans have reported for training camp this week, a growing list of players have opted out of the 2020 season, due to concerns about the coronavirus. This afternoon a notable player from San Diego joined that group.

The Chiefs announced that running back Damien Williams informed them that he will not play this season.

Williams was a key piece for the Super Bowl champs. During the regular season he led the team in rushing with 498 yards, along with five touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 213 yards and two more scores.

The Mira Mesa grad left his mark on Kansas City's Super Bowl run. He scored six touchdowns in three playoff games. In the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers Williams ran for 104 yards and scored the final two touchdowns of Kansas City's come-from-behind win.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach responded to William's decision saying, "As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season."

According to ESPN, Williams is one of 30 players that have opted out. The NFL agreed to pay high risk individuals who elect to skip the season $350,000. Others who aren't high risk, but are uncomfortable playing during a pandemic will receive $150,000.