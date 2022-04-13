Miles Bridges hits young fan with mouthpiece after ejection vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Miles Bridges knows he let his emotions get the best of him in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Hornets forward was ejected in the fourth quarter of his team’s play-in game against the Hawks. The State Farm Arena crowd let him hear it as he headed down the tunnel, and Bridges showed his frustration at the expense of a young fan.

Bridges turned to his left and chucked his mouthpiece in the direction of a spectator wearing a yellow hat. The mouthpiece flew past the spectator, though, and wound up hitting a girl standing in a lower row.

Miles Bridges hit a young fan with his mouthpiece 😳 pic.twitter.com/SGdJDEBuAu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 14, 2022

The girl told The Charlotte Observer that she is 16 years old but didn’t give her name or interview about the incident.

The mouthpiece that Miles Bridges threw into the stands was still sitting there 10 minutes later - kind of hard to see but here it is.

He hit a 16-year-old girl, who didn’t want to give her name. The section of people around there had one basic description of the act:

Gross. pic.twitter.com/swWYrvyXsE — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) April 14, 2022

Following the game, Bridges owned up to his actions, calling the incident “unacceptable.”

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

The Hornets’ season came to a close after a 132-103 loss, marking the second straight year the team fell in the play-in tournament. Bridges finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists prior to his ejection.