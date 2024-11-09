When is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight? Date, time and more to know

Mike Tyson is about to step back between the ropes.

The boxing legend will return to the ring next week for a showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Tyson-Paul bout was announced in March and originally slated for July 20. But the fight was postponed in late May after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up.

Tyson, the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era, is now set to compete in his first professional fight in nearly two decades. And he'll do so at age 58 against a boxer who's over 30 years younger.

Paul, 27, has won 10 of 11 matches since making his boxing debut in 2020. Paul's opponents have ranged from MMA fighters like Anderson Silva to boxers like Tyron Woodley. He even fought -- and knocked out -- ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Now, "The Problem Child" will meet "The Baddest Man on the Planet" in a highly anticipated match. Will Paul take down one of the sport's all-time greats? Or will Tyson return with a win?

Before the first-round bell sounds, here's what to know:

When is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

The Tyson-Paul bout is slated for Friday, Nov. 15.

Where is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight being held?

The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

What time is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

The main card is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

There are six other bouts, including three title fights, leading up to the Tyson-Paul showdown. Here's a look at the fights (* = title owner):

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (heavyweight fight)

Katie Taylor* vs. Amanda Serrano (undisputed super-lightweight title fight)

vs. Amanda Serrano (undisputed super-lightweight title fight) Mario Barrios* vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title fight)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (super-middleweight fight)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool (WBO super-middleweight title fight)

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica (super-lightweight fight)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell (featherweight fight)

How to watch, stream the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

The Tyson-Paul bout will air on Netflix.

How many rounds is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

While Tyson vs. Paul has been sanctioned as a professional match, it's scheduled for eight rounds lasting two minutes each rather than the typical three minutes each.

The heavyweight fight will feature 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than standard gloves.

When was Mike Tyson's last fight?

Tyson's last competitive fight was in June 2005. But he most recently faced Roy Jones Jr. in a November 2020 exhibition match that ended in a draw.

What is Mike Tyson's boxing record?

Tyson boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout.

When was Jake Paul's last fight?

Paul, meanwhile, is just a few months removed from his most recent fight, defeating former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry via a sixth-round TKO in July.

What is Jake Paul's boxing record?

Paul sports a career record of 10-1 with seven knockouts. He has won four straight fights since suffering his first-career loss in February 2023 -- a split-decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.