Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships Sell for Record $1.5M at Sotheby's

The 1984 Nike Are Ships are Jordan’s earliest known regular season game-worn Nikes

Michael Jordan Earliest Known Regular Season Nikes
Sotheby's

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at Sotheby's on Sunday, setting a record for sneakers at auction.

The 1984 Nike Air Ships are Jordan's earliest known regular season game-worn Nikes. The shoes, the first pair of sneakers to ever crack the $1 million mark at an auction, going for $1.472 million, were acquired by collector Nick Fiorella.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The signed sneakers are from Jordan's fifth NBA game in his rookie season, Sotheby's said. The red and white sneakers were designed by Bruce Kilgore.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

Michael Jordan
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us