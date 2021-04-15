Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Jordan Will Present Kobe Bryant for NBA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

By Tim Reynolds

The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

Hall officials revealed the full list of presenters Thursday. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on presenter.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died,” Jordan said at that memorial, about four weeks after Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash. “And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn’t be here. Those are the memories that we have to live with, and we learn from. I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could.”

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicag
VINCENT LAFORET
In this file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83.

The enshrinement ceremony is May 15 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 9 hours ago

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis Looks Good, Lamet and Dodgers Coming to Town

MLB 10 hours ago

More Fans, Free Stuff: Hype For Dodgers vs. Padres Series Ramps up With Giveaways and Special Ceremonies

Jordan will also present Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, another member of the 2020 class. Tim Duncan will be presented by his longtime San Antonio Spurs teammate David Robinson, and Kevin Garnett will be presented by Isiah Thomas.

Duncan, Garnett and Bryant combined for 48 All-Star selections during their careers.

2003 NBA All Star - Atlanta
Andrew D. Bernstein
In this Feb. 9, 2003, file photo, Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference All Stars talks with Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern conference All Stars during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The West won 155-145 in the first ever double-overtime All-Star Game.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings will be presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley; former Bentley women’s coach and winner of more than 1,000 games Barbara Stevens will be presented by Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw; the late three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton will be presented by John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief; two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich will be presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon; and the late longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann will be presented by Russ Granik and Vlade Divac.

The enshrinement ceremony was originally scheduled for August 2020 and was postponed by the pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersNBAbasketballKobe BryantMichael Jordan
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us