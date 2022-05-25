Miami Heat

Miami Heat Urges Fans to Call Local Senators After Texas School Shooting

The team held a moment of silence one day after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

By Max Molski

The Miami Heat provided a call to action ahead of their Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The team held a moment of silence at FTX Arena prior to tipoff, remembering the lives that were lost during the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics, and NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” public address announcer Michael Baiamonte said. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”

As part of the proceedings, the Heat urged fans to call local senators and demand support for common sense gun laws.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade also spoke out against gun violence in light of the Robb Elementary shooting.

