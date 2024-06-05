Mexican soccer star Chucky Lozano is reportedly nearing deal to join new MLS franchise San Diego FC

The rumor has been floating around soccer circles for months.

Mexican star Chucky Lozano is headed to San Diego to play for the city's new Major League Soccer franchise, San Diego FC.

There's still no official confirmation from the team, but this rumor appears closer than ever to becoming reality.

In the past month, there have been various reports detailing Lozano and SDFC's negotiations. ESPN reported Monday, that San Diego FC is set to sign Mexican national team winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as a Designated Player.

According to ESPN, his proposed salary lies in the $7 to $9 million range, which would make him one of the 5 most expensive players in MLS in terms of guaranteed compensation.

While Lozano hasn't yet signed a contract, the deal is expected to be completed, with an announcement imminent, making him the first official DP of the expansion team.

Lozano, who's currently playing for the Dutch team PSV Eindhoven, would join SDFC in 2025 ahead of their February MLS debut later that year.

Lozano has scored 18 goals in 70 game with the Mexican national team.

San Diego FC has signed three players so far: goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen.