Mets Pull Away From Padres in Series Finale

The Mets chased Joe Musgrove in the sixth inning and blew open a low-scoring game, avoiding a sweep with a 8-5 win over the Padres.

Musgrove didn't allow a hit through four innings. Daniel Vogelbach led off the fifth with a single, followed by a Mark Canha double. Musgrove got three straight groundballs to escape the jam. Unfortunately trouble arrived shortly thereafter.

New York opened the sixth inning with three straight hits. Starling Marte singled, Francisco Lindor doubled and Pete Alonso homered to put the Mets ahead 3-1. They didn't trail the rest of the game.

Musgrove was lifted after 5.1 innings, charged with four earned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The damage in the sixth continued after Musgrove's exit. Nick Martinez gave up an RBI single to Luis Guillorme, followed by a run-scoring double off the bat of Tomas Nido.

Alonso doubled in another run in the seventh, finishing with four RBIs. The Mets led 8-1 after seven innings.

The Padres got runners on base early, but had little to show for it. Eric Hosmer grounded out with the bases loaded in the first. With two on in the third Nomar Mazara grounded into an inning-ending double play. They briefly took the lead in the sixth inning when Hosmer doubled on a grounder down the third base line plating Mazara.

Bob Melvin's team left 11 runners on base and went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Late offense from the Padres made for a more respectable final score. Austin Nola drove in a run in the eighth inning to make it 8-2. Manny Machado plated another with an RBI double in the ninth. Jorge Alfarfo followed with a single to push another run across. Machado scored on a Hosmer ground out for the game's final run.

The Padres' road trip continues Monday in Detroit.