Miami Marlins outlast San Diego Padres in 10-8 slugfest

The Marlins delivered the knockout blow in a back-and-forth series finale at Petco Park.

Miami pushed three runs across in the eighth inning to beat the Padres 10-8.

With a runner on first and no outs, Manny Machado failed to scoop a Nick Fortes grounder. The error left two Marlins on with no one out. Wandy Peralta came in and got two quick outs but walked Miami's No. 9 hitter to give the visiting team life. Agustin Ramirez capitalized with a two-run single to center. Eric Wagaman followed, doubling to left to put the Marlins ahead by two runs.

It was an afternoon of punches and counterpunches, with Miami's outburst following Gavin Sheets' latest big swing.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sheets belted a deep ball to right field, then backpedaled into the opposite batters box admiring his work. The slugger's two-run swing put the Padres ahead 8-7.

Sheets has homered in four of the Padres' last seven games, with five total during that span. His season total is up to 11, surpassing the 10 he hit in 2024 and 2023 with the White Sox.

Unlike Tuesday's 8-6 comeback, the Padres were the ones who jumped out to a seemingly comfortable lead. Sheets drove in Jackson Merrill for the first run of the game in the second inning.

Mike Shildt's offense erupted in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on four hits and three walks.

Jake Cronenworth's two-run double gave the Padres a 3-1 advantage. Elias Diaz plated Cronenworth on a single and Luis Arraez added on with a sacrifice fly. Machado capped the onslaught, driving Diaz in on a two-out single. Fernando Tatis Jr. was thrown out at the plate to end the rally with the scoreboard.

The Padres led 6-1 and appeared headed for a series sweep, at least for a moment.

Miami answered back right away with their own five-run frame. Kyle Hart allowed his second homer of the game, a solo blat by Jesus Sanchez. Shildt pulled Hart after back-to-back hits that included an Agustin Ramirez RBI single.

David Morgan gave up a home run to Otto Lopez, getting the score even at 6-6.

Miami pulled ahead in the seventh when Javier Sanoja skated home after a Jason Adam wild pitch.

Hart allowed five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings, striking out one. The lefty has allowed two home runs in four of his six starts this season.