The Miami Marlins have made a gigantic addition to their ballpark menu.
loanDepot park will have a near-three-foot-long Cuban sandwich available for purchase at Marlins home games during the 2023 season.
The "Cubano Gigante" is 34 inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds. It features sweet ham, roasted mojo pork, cheese, pickles, mustard and a special sauce.
The massive sandwich can feed four to eight people and costs $50.
Imagine one person walking through the loanDepot park concourse back to their seat holding that thing.
Fans can get a first taste of the Cubano Gigante when the Marlins open their season against the New York Mets on Thursday.