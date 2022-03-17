March Madness: Aztecs vs. Creighton Bluejays Start Time, Odds, More

Creighton Bluejays (23-11, 12-7 Big East) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (23-8, 13-4 MWC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 4:27 p.m.

San Diego State -2; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE

The San Diego State Aztecs play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Aztecs have gone 13-4 against MWC teams. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 11.8 assists per game led by Trey Pulliam averaging 3.4.

The Bluejays are 12-7 in Big East play. Creighton is second in the Big East with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Ryan Hawkins averaging 7.8.



TOP PERFORMERS

Matt Bradley is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds. Pulliam is averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Hawkins is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES