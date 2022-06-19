Manny Machado Suffers Ankle Sprain Against Rockies

Not only has he been the most valuable Padre in 2022, Manny Machado is having an MVP caliber season. After a scary looking injury Sunday his club will have to get by without his services.

The question is for how long.

After rolling his ankle in the first inning the team announced that Machado suffered a left ankle sprain and that X-rays came back negative. Machado's injury will keep him off the field for an undetermined length of time, during a season where the Padres are still awaiting the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. from a broken wrist.

Update from the clubhouse: Manny Machado exited today’s game with a left ankle sprain. X-rays were negative. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2022

After hustling down the line in search of an infield single in the opening inning, Machado's left foot slid off first base causing his ankle to buckle when it hit the dirt. The 29-year-old rolled his ankle severely, and grabbed it immediately in pain when he hit the ground.

Machado was able to put weight on it as he was helped off the field.

The absolute last thing the Padres want to see. Manny Machado appears to hurt his ankle after stepping on first base on a groundout. pic.twitter.com/8PJMZwAUNH — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) June 19, 2022

His hot start made Machado an early frontrunner for National League MVP. On Sunday he ranked 2nd in the NL in batting average (.328) and on-base percentage (.400); third in OPS (.945) and tied for third for runs scored (48). He also ranks fifth in slugging percentage (.545) and seventh in RBIs (46).

