Manchester City Agree to Sign Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund

One of the world's top young strikers is heading to Manchester.

Manchester City announced on Tuesday that it has reached a transfer agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

The transfer will go through on July 1.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Terms of the deal are still being finalized, according to Manchester City. Haaland will not surpass Kevin De Bruyne as the club's highest-paid player, according to ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson.

Real Madrid and Liverpool, who will meet in the UEFA Champions League Final later this month, were among the teams that pursued Haaland, as were Dortmund's Bundesliga rival, Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Haaland joined Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg. He has 36 goals in 34 appearances with Dortmund and the Norwegian national team this season.

Manchester City are a club that runs in the Haaland family. Alfie Haaland, Erling's father, played for City between 2000 and 2003.

Manchester City, which fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals, are currently three points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with three matches left on the schedule. Dortmund, meanwhile, are 10 points behind Bayern on the Bundesliga table with five matches to go.