Magoon Gwath withdrawing from transfer portal, will pick Aztecs or NBA

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Lamont Butler's Final Four buzzer beater. Brian Dutcher's program celebrated with another huge win of a different variety.

Seven-footer Magoon Gwath posted on social media that he will remove his name from the transfer portal. The Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year will test the NBA waters, but if he returns to college he will do so at San Diego State.

The news comes a little over a week after Gwath entered his name in the portal. According to reports he was in contact with Kentucky (where Butler finished his career) and Michigan.

Dutcher's program discovered Gwath, who redshirted his first season on the Mesa. Over two years they helped the Texas native tap into his NBA potential. As a freshman he averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. The versatile forward shot 37.8 percent on three-pointers.

Gwath's development was halted by a hyperextended knee suffered on February 22 against Utah State. In the eight games prior to the injury he averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while shooting 62 percent from the floor and 40 percent from long range.

His blend of size, athleticism and skillset would have earned Gwath an impressive payday from the portal. Unless Gwath likes his NBA Draft prospects, the Aztecs are in line to bring the unique talent back for at least one more season.