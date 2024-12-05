Magoon Gwath has career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in Aztecs' win over Fresno State

Magoon Gwath had career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 San Diego State beat Fresno State 84-62 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

The Aztecs (5-2) have won 11 straight against the Bulldogs (3-5), including seven in a row in Fresno.

Gwath, a 7-foot 0 freshman forward, shot 10 of 13 from the floor, made three of the Bulldogs' seven 3-pointers and blocked two shots. BJ Davis scored 13 points and Wayne McKinney III added 12.

Gwath hit three three-pointers in the first half and finished 3 of 4 from long distance. He had 11 of the Aztecs' 29 first half points and finished with two blocks.

According to SDSU, Gwath is the first Aztec freshman to have 20 points and 10 rebounds since Kawhi Leonard in 2010.

Mykell Robinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Fresno State. The Bulldogs shot 27% (18 of 66) from the floor.

Takeaways

San Diego State: The Aztecs, who entered 2-1 against ranked teams, have won three of their last four games. They host two nonconference games against San Diego and Cal Baptist before traveling to San Jose to take on California on Dec. 21.

Fresno State: It was the lowest scoring output for the Bulldogs since a 74-56 loss at Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 16. The Bulldogs have lost three straight and and will play their next two games on the road against Santa Clara and BYU.

Key moment

Alex Crawford scored the last five points of the first half to cut Fresno State's deficit to five at 29-24. Elijah Price scored on a layup to open the second half to make it 29-26, but San Diego State answered with a 13-3 run and cruised from there.

Key stats

San Diego State shot 37% (11 of 30) in the first half but 58% (22 of 38) after the break. Fresno State missed 10 of its first 13 field-goal attempts in the second half.

Up next

Both teams play again Saturday, with San Diego State hosting San Diego, and Fresno State visiting Santa Clara.