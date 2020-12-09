Machado, Tatis Named First Team All-MLB

The growth of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. helped elevate the Padres to the postseason in 2020. On Wednesday their efforts landed them in elite company.

San Diego's star infielders were named First Team All-MLB. The collection of talent honors the top players at each position.

Machado, a finalist for National League Most Valuable Player, ranked third in the NL in runs batted in (47) and home runs (16) and fourth in hits (68). The star third baseman hit .304 with a .950 OPS.

He also won Silver Slugger and was a finalist for National League Gold Glove.

Tatis, a fellow Silver Slugger winner, finished 2020 ranked second in the NL in runs (50) and homers (17), while sitting fourth in RBI (45) and stolen bases (11). The 21-year-old finished with a batting average of .277 with a .937 OPS.

Defensively, the 21-year-old tied for the Major League lead in outs above average with seven.

The All-MLB squad debuted in 2019, with closer Kirby Yates earning a spot on the list.

Starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and second baseman Jake Cronenworth were also finalists.

