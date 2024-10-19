Lynx outlast Liberty in latest WNBA Finals thriller, force decisive Game 5

The 2024 WNBA Finals are going the distance.

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with two seconds left in regulation as Minnesota staved off elimination in the 2024 WNBA Finals with an 82-80 home victory over the New York Liberty on Friday.

The Finals will now come down to a winner-takes-all showdown on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Game 4 at Target Center in Minneapolis featured yet another thriller in what's been an epic Finals clash between the WNBA's top two teams. The Liberty had put the Lynx on the ropes with a stunning Game 3 victory that saw New York erase a 15-point deficit and win on a tie-breaking 3-pointer near the logo from Sabrina Ionescu.

But in a series that's seen multiple big comebacks, neither side could gain any real separation in Game 4. The largest lead of the night was a six-point advantage for New York in the third quarter.

The Lynx grabbed a five-point lead, matching their largest of the game, on a Kayla McBride 3-pointer with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter. But the Liberty responded with five unanswered points -- an Ionescu layup and Jonquel Jones three-point play -- to tie the game at 80-all with 1:10 left.

Following a miss from McBride, the Liberty had three chances to take the lead on the same possession. But two misses from Breanna Stewart and one from Jones gave the ball back to Minnesota with 18 seconds remaining.

Courtney Williams misfired on a pull-up jumper in the final seconds, but Carleton came up with the rebound and was fouled by Ionescu while attempting a put-back. After Carleton sank both free throws, Ionescu missed a last-second heave from well beyond the arc at the buzzer.

All five Lynx starters scored in double-figures, with McBride's 19 points leading the way. Williams added 15 points and seven assists, while Napheesa Collier stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Carleton and Alanna Smith each tallied 12 points.

While the entire Liberty starting five also scored in double-figures, it was a rough shooting night for both Stewart and Ionescu. The two Liberty stars combined for 21 points on 10-for-36 shooting overall, including 0-for-9 from deep.

Jones put up a game-high 21 points, along with eight rebounds, while Leonie Fiebich added 19 points and five assists.