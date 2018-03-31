Michigan Ends Loyola's Run 69-57 in Final Four

Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) celebrates with Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola’s dream season has come to an end as they fell to Michigan in the first game of the Final Four.

The Ramblers, who were up by as many as 10 points in the second half, faltered late as the Wolverines’ offense came to life in advancing to the national championship game.

Moritz Wagner had a dominating performance for the Wolverines, scoring 24 points and hauling down 15 rebounds. Charles Matthews chipped in with 17 points and had three steals in helping his team beat the Ramblers.

Loyola’s run comes to an end after they reached the Final Four for the first time since 1963. The loss is the team’s first this season in a game where they led at halftime, breaking a streak of 24 consecutive wins.

Cameron Krutwig had 17 points and six rebounds, and Clayton Custer had 15 points in his final collegiate game as the Ramblers' season came to an end.

Michigan will take on the winner of Saturday's Villanova/Kansas contest in the national title game on Monday night.