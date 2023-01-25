Loyola Basketball

Loyola-Duquesne Interrupted by Attempted On-Court Food Delivery

An Uber Eats delivery person wandered onto the court with a bag of food during the game

By James Neveau

Watch: Food delivery interrupts Loyola-Duquesne game

It’s understandable that fans may not be thrilled about the cost of concession items at a sporting event, but this is taking it one step too far. 

A Wednesday night basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Duquesne in Pittsburgh was interrupted in what can only be described as one of the most bizarre ways possible, as a person apparently delivering a bag of food tried to walk onto the court during play, only to be ordered away by the game official: 

Play was later stopped and the individual was ordered off the court and up to another portion of the seating area, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Later in the broadcast, the ESPN crew caught up with the rogue delivery person, who was still walking around the arena: 

Fan theories began to pour in after the incident, with some suggesting that the official made the food order at halftime, or that the delivery was staged as part of a guerilla Super Bowl advertisement campaign. 

Regardless, here's hoping that the food reached the appropriate destination. 
 

 

