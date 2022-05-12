Loyal SC's Match Against Colorado Springs Canceled

It's going to be a while before we see Landon Donovan's team at Torero Stadium again.

On Thursday night San Diego Loyal had this weekend's visit from Colorado Springs canceled. The league made the decision because of COVID -19 cases "among Switchback FC’s covered persons".

Colorado Springs entered the week as the first place team in the Western Conference, four points ahead of the third place Loyal.

The Loyal last played at Torero Stadium on April 16. Saturday's match was supposed to break up a road-heavy portion of San Diego's schedule. Instead they are currently slated to go nearly two months with an appearance at USD, with their next home match set for June 11 against Hartford.