Loyal SC

Loyal SC's Match Against Colorado Springs Canceled

COVID-19 cases within the Switchbacks' organization caused their meeting to be wiped off the schedule.

By Darnay Tripp

SD Loyal

It's going to be a while before we see Landon Donovan's team at Torero Stadium again.

On Thursday night San Diego Loyal had this weekend's visit from Colorado Springs canceled. The league made the decision because of COVID -19 cases "among Switchback FC’s covered persons".

Colorado Springs entered the week as the first place team in the Western Conference, four points ahead of the third place Loyal.

The Loyal last played at Torero Stadium on April 16. Saturday's match was supposed to break up a road-heavy portion of San Diego's schedule. Instead they are currently slated to go nearly two months with an appearance at USD, with their next home match set for June 11 against Hartford.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Loyal SCUSL ChampionshipSan Diego LoyalUSLUSL Soccer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us