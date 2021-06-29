Loyal Continue Unbeaten Streak, Beat Oakland 1-0

The Loyal's first meeting with Oakland was decided by one player's first goal in a San Diego uniform.

Miguel Ibarra fired a rocket to break a scoreless tie in the 72nd minute Tuesday night, the lone goal in San Diego's win over the Roots.

That tasty back heel from Miguel Berry, and exquisite finish from Miguel Ibarra.



@Migue10Ibarra's first SD Loyal goal is a stunner! 👌 #SDvOAK pic.twitter.com/3JQ862Lg1V — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) June 30, 2021

Former Torero Miguel Berry delivered a back heel pass to set up Ibarra to turn and fire on goal. Berry, a Poway High School grad, has three goals and one assist in seven matches this season with his hometown team.

Landon Donovan's club has now gone seven matches without a loss, highlighted by four consecutive wins.

Austin Guerrero turned away a pair of shots to post a clean sheet, the team's first of the season.

The man from Chula Vista keeps the clean sheet!!!@AustinGuerrero0 | @StoneBrewing pic.twitter.com/l9ungyEXVO — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) June 30, 2021

The Loyal continue a five-match homestand Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against Sacramento.