San Diego Padres

Looking for first series sweep of the season, the Padres come up short against the Marlins

The San Diego Padres lose 9-1 to the Miami Marlins Wednesday at Petco Park.

By Todd Strain

Fifty-eight games in to the season, the Padres had a golden chance for their first series sweep of the season.

The Padres had won the first 2 games of the series with rock solid wins against a Marlins team that was 18 games under .500. San Diego also had its ace Yu Darvish on the mound Wednesday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

However, baseball is a funny game and Wednesday the Padres scored just 1 run, while giving up 16 hits in a 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Darvish was not sharp from the start. He lasted just 3 innings, throwing 66 pitches and allowing 3 run (2 earned).

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Padre defense was not sharp behind Darvish either. Manny Machado's throwing error in the 3rd inning on an Otto Lopez chopper allowed Josh Bell to score, making it 3-0 Miami.

The Marlins scored runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th innings to grab a 8-1 lead.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 18 hours ago

Padres reliever Estrada rides good vibes and ‘filthy' pitches to a record 13 straight strikeouts

San Diego May 27

Basketball legend and San Diego native Bill Walton dies at 71 after cancer fight

The lone Padre run came on a Ha-Seong Kim homer, his 7th of the season.

Next up for the Padres is a 3-game series against the Royals that starts Friday in Kansas City.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Padres
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us