Looking for first series sweep of the season, the Padres come up short against the Marlins

Fifty-eight games in to the season, the Padres had a golden chance for their first series sweep of the season.

The Padres had won the first 2 games of the series with rock solid wins against a Marlins team that was 18 games under .500. San Diego also had its ace Yu Darvish on the mound Wednesday.

However, baseball is a funny game and Wednesday the Padres scored just 1 run, while giving up 16 hits in a 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Darvish was not sharp from the start. He lasted just 3 innings, throwing 66 pitches and allowing 3 run (2 earned).

The Padre defense was not sharp behind Darvish either. Manny Machado's throwing error in the 3rd inning on an Otto Lopez chopper allowed Josh Bell to score, making it 3-0 Miami.

The Marlins scored runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th innings to grab a 8-1 lead.

The lone Padre run came on a Ha-Seong Kim homer, his 7th of the season.

Next up for the Padres is a 3-game series against the Royals that starts Friday in Kansas City.