Looking Ahead to 2022-23 HSBC Rugby Sevens Series Dates, Locations

The 2021-22 HSBC Rugby Sevens Series season is done following Australia’s record-breaking triumph.

Now it’s time to look ahead at what the 2022-23 campaign will have in store, which begins in November.

Let’s take a look at the locations and dates for the 2022-23 series that kicks off in a few months:

When is the first 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series tournament?

The first tournament in the 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series will be held in Hong Kong from Nov. 4-6. Hong Kong last hosted the tournament in 2019, with the October 2020 tournament being canceled due to COVID-19.

Since 1976, Fiji has won the Hong Kong tournament a record 19 times, including five in a row from 2015 to 2019.

How many tournaments will the 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series have?

After a nine-tournament series in 2021-22, there will be 11 tournaments in 2022-23. Hong Kong is scheduled to host two of them. The usual number is 10, but COVID-19 has put a wrench in scheduling the last few years.

What are the locations, dates for the 2022-23 Rugby Sevens Series?

With Hong Kong getting the 2022-23 series underway, here’s a look at all of the locations the games will be played in, in order of the scheduled dates: