Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Eye-Catching First Tattoo

"There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," Rodgers said of the tattoo

By Eric Mullin

Aaron Rodgers reveals eye-catching first tattoo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers recently got his first-ever tattoo at age 38.

And the new ink is far from subtle. 

The Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the eye-catching, intricate design he had tattooed on what appears to be the inside of his forearm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote in the caption of the post. “For now, just thankful for [Balazs Bercsenyi] and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements”

Rodgers certainly didn't play it safe with his first tattoo, as there’s a lot going on. The tattoo seems to have an astrology theme, but the entire meaning of it all will require an explanation from the back-to-back NFL MVP himself.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres Jul 6

Timely Hits Favor M's, Elude Padres in 6-2 Loss

Wave FC Jul 5

Wave Forward Alex Morgan Scores Twice for USWNT in 3-0 Win Over Haiti

One thing that’s for sure is that the ink will be hard to miss while watching Packers games this coming season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us