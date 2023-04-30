Liverpool's injury-plagued season added a new name to their list: Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, in his seventh year as manager of the Reds, found himself in a riveting game against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool stormed to a 3-0 lead within 15 minutes and was in prime position to cruise to all three points, but Tottenham, for a consecutive match, rallied down multiple goals and equalized via Richarlison in added time of the second half.

RICHARLISON SCORES HIS FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL OF THE SEASON TO TIE THE MATCH!



📺: @USANetwork | #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/8j5fwjG1sV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 30, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

But Richarlison's goal, which came in the third of six added minutes, left the Reds too much time to find a last-gasp winner -- and they did.

Spurs forward Lucas Moura cheaply gave the ball away, and Liverpool capitalized through a low Diogo Jota strike just a minute after Richarlison's score.

As expected, Anfield erupted into cheers, along with the players on the field and the staff on the sideline. And that's where it got tricky for Klopp, who ran towards the opposing sideline and fourth official to celebrate the moment. However, he ended up pulling his hamstring.

Klopp pulls a muscle giving Spurs bench a mouthful after Liverpool winner. All the emotions pic.twitter.com/jYnDzLsqi6 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 30, 2023

Klopp discussed the injury in his postgame presser, and said he dealt with karma after getting into the official's face.

"...I got punished. Little sins immediately. I turned around for the celebration because the fourth official got nothing wrong the whole time. I didn't say anything bad, I gave a look which is bad enough. The hamstring or whatever the muscle gave up in that moment. That's fair. Apart from that, all okay."

"My celebration towards the fourth official, I didn't say any bad words. But was unnecessary. I got punished for that immediately, pulled my hamstring."



Jurgen Klopp discusses the match and his celebration of Jota's winner.#MyPLMorning | #LFC pic.twitter.com/OV35ev1VVU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 30, 2023

Klopp will be on the touchline for Liverpool's next game on Wednesday, May 3, when they will host 10th-place Fulham in their bid to claim a European competition place for the 2023-24 campaign.