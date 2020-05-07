Listen: #OnFriar Podcast – Sam Levitt Explains Why Gore and Other Padres Prospects are Worth the Hype

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack have arrived. MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino and Taylor Trammell appear to be next.
With another wave of young talent on the way, Amarillo Sod Poddles play-by-play broadcaster Sam Levitt joined On Friar to discuss the Padres top prospects. A group he saw help lead Amarillo to a Texas League Championship in their inaugural season.
He shared his insight on the aforementioned players, including how Gore lived up the hype without having his best stuff.
He also named a few more guys who haven't gotten as much attention from fans, but who could also factor into San Diego's future.
Sam and Darnay also discussed the uncertainty around Minor League Baseball's future, and if there's a chance we see games in 2020.
