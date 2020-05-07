Listen: #OnFriar Podcast – Sam Levitt Explains Why Gore and Other Padres Prospects are Worth the Hype

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack have arrived. MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino and Taylor Trammell appear to be next.

With another wave of young talent on the way, Amarillo Sod Poddles play-by-play broadcaster Sam Levitt joined On Friar to discuss the Padres top prospects. A group he saw help lead Amarillo to a Texas League Championship in their inaugural season.

An unforgettable season in so many ways...and now I’ll always have something to remember it! 💍💍



Thank you, @sodpoodles.#2019TexasLeagueChamps pic.twitter.com/IfXSlwovb6 — Sam Levitt (@SammyLev) May 3, 2020

He shared his insight on the aforementioned players, including how Gore lived up the hype without having his best stuff.

He also named a few more guys who haven't gotten as much attention from fans, but who could also factor into San Diego's future.

We've got an EPIC replay today on the Sod Poodles Radio Network! We're re-airing Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series, presented by Caviness Beef Packers.



Broadcast starts at 12 CT on 940 AM KIXZ and Mix 94.1 FM. Listen online: https://t.co/8ZID0Hqef5 pic.twitter.com/U4qdUc0pD3 — “All in Amarillo” Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) May 3, 2020

Sam and Darnay also discussed the uncertainty around Minor League Baseball's future, and if there's a chance we see games in 2020.

