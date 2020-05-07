Padres

Listen: #OnFriar Podcast – Sam Levitt Explains Why Gore and Other Padres Prospects are Worth the Hype

The Voice of the club's Double-A affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles shared his perspective on an uncertain time for Minor League Baseball, before dishing on the biggest young names in the Padres' farm system.

By Darnay Tripp

AMARILLO, TEXAS – JULY 19: Pitcher MacKenzie Gore #13 of the Amarillo Sod Poodles warms up before the game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at HODGETOWN Stadium on July 19, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack have arrived. MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino and Taylor Trammell appear to be next.

With another wave of young talent on the way, Amarillo Sod Poddles play-by-play broadcaster Sam Levitt joined On Friar to discuss the Padres top prospects. A group he saw help lead Amarillo to a Texas League Championship in their inaugural season.

He shared his insight on the aforementioned players, including how Gore lived up the hype without having his best stuff.

He also named a few more guys who haven't gotten as much attention from fans, but who could also factor into San Diego's future.

Sam and Darnay also discussed the uncertainty around Minor League Baseball's future, and if there's a chance we see games in 2020.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.MacKenzie Gore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us