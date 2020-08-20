Listen: On Friar Podcast – Why Are Unwritten Rules Still a Thing? Bernie Wilson Weighs in on a Hectic Week

Remember when Pham and Hosmer went back-to-back to take a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers? That feels like months ago.

In the last week the Padres dealt with a losing streak and a win streak, injuries, blown leads, and a bunch of grand slams. They also were center stage in one of the biggest stories in sports.

Longtime Associated Press Padres beat writer Bernie Wilson joined Derek and Darnay to navigate the hectic week, and weigh in on how baseball's unwritten rules have hung around - even though it seems like no one wants them around anymore.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.