LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Where Do We Go From Here? Wild Card Game 1 Recap

The Cardinals wasted little time deflating the excitement around the Padres first playoff game in 14 years. Chris Paddack's tumultuous season continued in the biggest start of his career, setting up a must-win with Zach Davies on the mound.

Derek and Darnay recap Game 1, discuss Paddack's struggles, the domino effect of Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger's absence, Davies, and the outlook on the rest of the series.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.