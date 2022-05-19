Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – What Would You Give up for Juan Soto?

A report suggesting that the Padres could go after Soto are top of mind for followers of the Friars.

By Darnay Tripp

It doesn't take long for the guys to get sidetracked by the possibility of a trade for Nats' superstar Juan Soto.

After discussing Blake Snell's debut and the rhythm of the Padres rotation, Derek and Darnay imagine what it would take to land Soto. They get back to the Philly series - piggybacking, Luke Voit's struggles and more. Plus, Yu tosses a gem. And a Padres' affiliate throws two no-hitters in three games.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

