LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – What Free Agents Should the Padres Pursue? We Share Our Wish Lists

The MLB offseason is underway and free agency chatter is building. Who knows when moves will actually be made, but regardless there are names out there that could fill the Padres' needs. Derek and Darnay put together wish lists featuring the five players they'd like to see the club go after this winter.

An impact player for the Dodgers; a stud starter Friar fans have longed for; a proven closer; and a unanimous pick at the top of their lists. Or perhaps a welcome back to some guys who have closed out wins at Petco Park. Who should be in brown in 2022?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.