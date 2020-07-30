Listen: On Friar Podcast – Welcome Changes, Familiar Sights and a Promising Start

So far the Padres 2020 season has been worth the wait.

Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp take a look at the club's first six games, and an impressive start that probably should've been even better. The guys took a look at some promising new trends, as well as some familiar struggles. Can they keep up their refreshingly disciplined approach at the plate? And will the bullpen sort out its issues?

They also assess the starting rotation, and the team's prospects for a return to the playoffs in a season unlike any other.

