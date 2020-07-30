Padres

Listen: On Friar Podcast – Welcome Changes, Familiar Sights and a Promising Start

There was a lot to like from the first week of the Padres season, which could've been even better if not for a couple late mishaps.

By Darnay Tripp

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 29: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates a two-run home run during the Major League Baseball game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants on July 29, 2020 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So far the Padres 2020 season has been worth the wait.

Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp take a look at the club's first six games, and an impressive start that probably should've been even better. The guys took a look at some promising new trends, as well as some familiar struggles. Can they keep up their refreshingly disciplined approach at the plate? And will the bullpen sort out its issues?

They also assess the starting rotation, and the team's prospects for a return to the playoffs in a season unlike any other.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

