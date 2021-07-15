Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Ups, Downs and What it All Means as the Second Half Arrives

On one hand you could say the Padres have underachieved. On the other hand they're 13 games over .500. The guys try to sort through an up and down first half.

By Darnay Tripp

The dust has settled on the All-Star break and the second half is upon us. Derek and Darnay take inventory of the ups and downs so far in 2021 - from the bullpen to struggling stars, health issues and second year studs. After assessing the good and bad from the first half they discuss the position the Padres are in and what needs to be done (looking at you A.J.) to get the team where everyone expected them to be come October.

