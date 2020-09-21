LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – This is Just the Beginning

The Padres are here, and they're the real deal. After 14 years away, San Diego gets to enjoy playoff baseball - and fans get to bask in the team's long-awaited return.

Derek and Darnay discuss their dramatic turnaround, and the opportunities ahead. Plus, they hear what Jayce Tingler, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer had to say after punching their ticket to the postseason on Sunday.

