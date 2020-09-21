Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – This is Just the Beginning

The wait is over. Now the fun really begins.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres are here, and they're the real deal. After 14 years away, San Diego gets to enjoy playoff baseball - and fans get to bask in the team's long-awaited return.

Derek and Darnay discuss their dramatic turnaround, and the opportunities ahead. Plus, they hear what Jayce Tingler, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer had to say after punching their ticket to the postseason on Sunday.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Padres
