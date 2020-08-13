Padres

Listen: On Friar Podcast – The Rivalry is On

Through two series the Padres have shown that they won't back down from perennial NL West Champs.

Games between rivals don't always feel like rivalries. So far in 2020 the Padres have breathed new life into their rivalry with the Dodgers.

In this week's episode of On Friar, Derek and Darnay discuss the different vibe around their matchups, and how the Padres have made up ground on the Dodgers.

Plus, a look at the (mostly) highs and (occasional) lows of the last week in Three Up, Three Down.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresLos Angeles DodgersDodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us