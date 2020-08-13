Listen: On Friar Podcast – The Rivalry is On

Games between rivals don't always feel like rivalries. So far in 2020 the Padres have breathed new life into their rivalry with the Dodgers.

In this week's episode of On Friar, Derek and Darnay discuss the different vibe around their matchups, and how the Padres have made up ground on the Dodgers.

Plus, a look at the (mostly) highs and (occasional) lows of the last week in Three Up, Three Down.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.