LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres Plummeted, What Does That Mean for Tingler and Preller?

The Padres underachieved for most of the year then played themselves out of a playoff spot. Now what?

Derek and Darnay take a look at where things stand after an extra innings win over the Giants, before turning to the primary topics at hand: The futures of Jayce Tingler and A.J. Preller with the San Diego Padres. Should they be brought back? And under what circumstances? Do you trust Preller to hire another manager? The guys share their thoughts. And now that some long-standing issues have caught up to the club, maybe it's worth wondering if the Padres were really any good to begin with.

