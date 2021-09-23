Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres Plummeted, What Does That Mean for Tingler and Preller?

Is Tingler playing out his final days as the Padres manager? And if so, do you trust Preller to pick the club's next manager? The guys discuss.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres underachieved for most of the year then played themselves out of a playoff spot. Now what?

Derek and Darnay take a look at where things stand after an extra innings win over the Giants, before turning to the primary topics at hand: The futures of Jayce Tingler and A.J. Preller with the San Diego Padres. Should they be brought back? And under what circumstances? Do you trust Preller to hire another manager? The guys share their thoughts. And now that some long-standing issues have caught up to the club, maybe it's worth wondering if the Padres were really any good to begin with.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarManny Machado
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us