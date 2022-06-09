Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres Look Great, and Should Only Get Better in the Weeks to Come

The rotation continues to be lights out, and in the last week the lights have come back on for the Padres at the plate.

By Darnay Tripp

They snapped out of their slump and came away with two very impressive series wins. Derek and Darnay discuss the Padres' rebound, and how the lineup could look when Fernando Tatis Jr. gets healthy. What do the coming weeks look like for El Nino?

Plus, Snell struggles and Gore just keeps shoving. The guys get into some trade talk, and point out a few potential targets for outfield help. But that's assuming any of us have any clue what A.J. Preller will do next.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarManny Machado
